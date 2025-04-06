ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 258,436 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 744.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,436 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.29% of CVR Energy worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,075,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,789,000 after purchasing an additional 317,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,135,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,496,000 after buying an additional 154,125 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after buying an additional 143,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,311,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 693,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 81,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVR Energy

In other CVR Energy news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 3,610 shares of CVR Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $65,846.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,574,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,553,462.72. This trade represents a 0.01 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 1,492,540 shares of company stock worth $27,049,928 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CVR Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.20.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 266.29 and a beta of 1.26. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $37.66.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

