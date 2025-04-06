ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $6.57 Million Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 2,306.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 215,746 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.58% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $16.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $648.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

