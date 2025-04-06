Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth $4,363,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 29,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,497.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 426,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,042,000 after purchasing an additional 399,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $109.00 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.17 and a 1 year high of $131.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

