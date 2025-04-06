Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Forum Private Client Group LLC

Forum Private Client Group LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,023,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,936,737,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,694 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after buying an additional 4,140,046 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,860,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,427,237,000 after purchasing an additional 700,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $104.17 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $452.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

