Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 757,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.2% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $81,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $104.17 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $103.67 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

