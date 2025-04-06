Federated Hermes Inc. Has $109.16 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,181,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 240,803 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.31% of Arch Capital Group worth $109,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $87.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $87.42 and a twelve month high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,093. The trade was a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

