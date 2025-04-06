Fertilizer Stocks To Watch Today – April 5th

Union Pacific, CSX, and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are equity shares in companies that manufacture, distribute, or supply fertilizers, which are critical inputs in agricultural production. Their performance often reflects trends in agricultural demand, crop yields, and broader commodity cycles, making them a key component of the investment landscape within the agricultural and chemical sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $11.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.86. 6,696,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $212.55 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.85.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 26,480,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,464,858. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

PBR traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 54,164,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,678,083. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

