Financial Review: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) vs. Orange (OTC:ORANY)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and Orange are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Orange shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and Orange, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 0 0 0 0 0.00 Orange 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and Orange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 8.16% 10.04% 3.73% Orange N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and Orange”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Telegraph and Telephone $92.65 billion 0.88 $8.83 billion $2.20 10.92 Orange $43.57 billion 0.80 $2.35 billion N/A N/A

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has higher revenue and earnings than Orange.

Dividends

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Orange pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone beats Orange on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services. The Regional Communications Business segment provides intra-prefectural communications and related ancillary services. The Global Solutions Business segment offers consulting, system and software development, network system, cloud, global data center, and related services. The Others segment engages in the real estate, energy, and other businesses. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Orange

Orange S.A. provides fixed telephony, mobile telecommunication, data transmission, and other value-added services to individuals, professionals, and large companies in France and internationally. It offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as B2B fixed solutions and networks services, including voice and data services. The company also sells handsets, broadband equipment, connected devices, and accessories. In addition, it provides IT and integration services comprising unified communication and collaboration services, such as LAN and telephony, consultancy, integration, and project management; hosting and infrastructure services, including cloud computing; customer relations management and other applications services; security services; and video conferencing, as well as sells related equipment. Further, the company offers national and international roaming services; online advertising services; and mobile virtual network operators, network sharing, and mobile financial services, as well as sells equipment to external distributors, brokers, and operators. It markets its products and services under the Orange brand. The company was formerly known as France Telecom and changed its name to Orange S.A. in July 2013. Orange S.A. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

