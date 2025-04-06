First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 141,215 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 339% from the previous session’s volume of 32,198 shares.The stock last traded at $98.47 and had previously closed at $103.31.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.31.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.2561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

