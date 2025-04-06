First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNXGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 141,215 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 339% from the previous session’s volume of 32,198 shares.The stock last traded at $98.47 and had previously closed at $103.31.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.31.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.2561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

