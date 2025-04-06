First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $103.81 and last traded at $104.95, with a volume of 99101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.26.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Down 6.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.14.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.