First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $103.81 and last traded at $104.95, with a volume of 99101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.26.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.14.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
