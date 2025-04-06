Fmr LLC Has $2.62 Billion Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,780,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 643,669 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.14% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $2,624,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of IJR opened at $94.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.94. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

