Fmr LLC Sells 148,861 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,822,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 148,861 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.04% of Intuitive Surgical worth $5,648,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,517,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.8% during the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $451.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $545.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.86.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

