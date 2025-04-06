Forum Private Client Group LLC Acquires 46 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,758,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $465.52 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $453.90 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $536.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.24. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
