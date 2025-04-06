Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Freshpet worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 302.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Freshpet from $142.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Freshpet from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Freshpet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.53.

Freshpet Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $79.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.79. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $164.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.46 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

