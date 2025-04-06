Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.57 and traded as high as C$0.63. Frontier Lithium shares last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 137,815 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market cap of C$122.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,415 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

