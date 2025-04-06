Gemsstock Ltd. Acquires 213,400 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gemsstock Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 266.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 213,400 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 30.1% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $150,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after buying an additional 488,815 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,593,354,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,235 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $422.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $501.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

