General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $795,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 269.8% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,064,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,535,000 after acquiring an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Down 11.1 %

GE stock opened at $166.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. General Electric has a 1 year low of $146.78 and a 1 year high of $214.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.73.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

