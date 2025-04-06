Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Shares Down 7.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) dropped 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 2,105,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,106,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Gold Royalty Trading Down 7.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $187.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

