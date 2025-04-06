Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 8.1 %
Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.90.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.11%.
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
