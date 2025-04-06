Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $27.40 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 400,894 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $27,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,826,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,081,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,131,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,792,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,360 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,420,058 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,430,034,000 after acquiring an additional 862,707 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,780,782 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,771 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,358,331 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $828,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,881 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $86.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.53 and its 200-day moving average is $103.10. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $85.55 and a 52 week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.95.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

