Greenbrier Companies (GBX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 7th. Analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to post earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $898.53 million for the quarter. Greenbrier Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $875.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.51 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $41.40 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.55. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,951.94. This represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

