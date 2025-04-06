Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Trading Down 9.8% – Time to Sell?

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Free Report) was down 9.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.62. Approximately 443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial, consumer goods, and business service companies operating in various sectors in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, Canyon, Affidea, Sanoptis, and GBL Capital and Sienna Investment Managers.

