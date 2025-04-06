GSK plc (LON:GSK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,805.83 ($23.29).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, March 28th.
Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,417.50 ($18.28) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,465.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,424.23. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,282.50 ($16.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31.
GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported GBX 23.20 ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current year.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
