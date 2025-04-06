Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,902,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,249 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.39% of Hanesbrands worth $39,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 459.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $77,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $888.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.30 million. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 108.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Robert F. Moran purchased 74,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $449,848.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,401.73. This trade represents a 52.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

