HC Wainwright Predicts BiomX’s Q1 Earnings (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BiomX in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BiomX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BiomX’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. BiomX has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.
BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria associated with chronic disease. It is developing BX211, a phage therapy, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis.
