Head to Head Analysis: Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI) & AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC)

Profitability

This table compares AMB Financial and Central Plains Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A Central Plains Bancshares 13.97% 4.63% 0.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMB Financial and Central Plains Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMB Financial $18.97 million 1.02 $2.19 million N/A N/A Central Plains Bancshares $1.26 million 48.34 $3.76 million N/A N/A

Central Plains Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AMB Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AMB Financial has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Plains Bancshares has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.2% of AMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Central Plains Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Central Plains Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Central Plains Bancshares beats AMB Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMB Financial

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers in Indiana. The company provides savings, checking, health savings, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers business checking accounts, business debit and credit cards, and order business checks. In addition, the company offers mortgage loans, home equity loans, construction/lot loans, community loans, vehicle loans, and loan servicing; and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and SBA loans. Further, it provides merchant, remote deposit, wire services, fraud protection, and ACH origination; sweep services, zero balance accounts, lockbox services, vault services, and wealth management services; online, mobile, voice, and banking services; money order and e-statement services; cashier’s checks; and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Saint John, Indiana.

About Central Plains Bancshares

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers electronic banking services, including mobile banking, on-line banking and bill pay, and electronic funds transfer. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Grand Island, Nebraska.

