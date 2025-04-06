Head to Head Survey: TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI)

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Free Report) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of TeraWulf shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of TeraWulf shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 0.00 TeraWulf 0 1 7 2 3.10

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MGT Capital Investments and TeraWulf, as reported by MarketBeat.

TeraWulf has a consensus target price of $8.71, indicating a potential upside of 235.16%. Given TeraWulf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and TeraWulf”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $400,000.00 1.71 -$6.13 million N/A N/A TeraWulf $140.05 million 7.11 -$73.42 million ($0.20) -13.00

MGT Capital Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TeraWulf.

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and TeraWulf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments N/A N/A N/A TeraWulf -41.88% -15.91% -11.67%

Summary

TeraWulf beats MGT Capital Investments on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. The company owns and manages a bitcoin mining facility in LaFayette, Georgia. It also leases space to third parties and self-mining operations; and provides hosting services for third-party owners of miners. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Georgia.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

