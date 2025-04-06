Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 5,081 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 231.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,300,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,841,000 after purchasing an additional 21,625 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,896,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,607,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PRA Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,594,000 after buying an additional 14,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PRA Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 929,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Stock Performance

PRA Group stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $757.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64.

About PRA Group

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. PRA Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $293.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

