Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $135.53 and last traded at $136.63, with a volume of 16373968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.13.
Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 5.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.71.
Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.5645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile
Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.