Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $135.53 and last traded at $136.63, with a volume of 16373968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.13.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 5.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.5645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLV. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,025.4% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 60,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,278 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 34.1% in the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

