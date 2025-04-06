Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Shares Down 8.2% – Here’s Why

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG – Get Free Report) was down 8.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 2,520 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 1,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Trading Down 8.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Company Profile

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services in Louisiana. Its deposit accounts include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family real estate; multi-family real estate; commercial real estate; construction and land; commercial and consumer; home equity lines of credit; and business loans, as well as refinancing and cash secured line services.

