Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59. Hologic has a 1-year low of $59.06 and a 1-year high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,223,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $582,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 13.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 186,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 22,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

