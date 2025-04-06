Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.73 and traded as low as $20.35. Hongkong Land shares last traded at $22.29, with a volume of 3,502 shares.

Hongkong Land Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

Hongkong Land Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.