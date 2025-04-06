Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Sells $215,450.00 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $215,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,451 shares in the company, valued at $13,808,233.59. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marita Zuraitis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $149,480.00.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $41.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.42.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 56.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Horace Mann Educators

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,162,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,827,000 after buying an additional 1,400,210 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,463,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,890,000 after acquiring an additional 521,437 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 203.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 329,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 221,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,209,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.