Huntington National Bank Cuts Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Markel Group by 3,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,146 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,858.49, for a total value of $2,129,829.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,426,699.78. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,721.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,868.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,738.75. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,417.65 and a 1 year high of $2,063.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,702.20.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

