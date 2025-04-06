Huntington National Bank Grows Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 30.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.58%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.