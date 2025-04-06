Huntington National Bank Increases Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $171.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $170.59 and a 1-year high of $215.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.73 and a 200-day moving average of $199.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.8309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Vanguard Materials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

