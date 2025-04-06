Huntington National Bank Purchases 457 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 825.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DECK. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of DECK opened at $106.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.76. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $93.72 and a 12-month high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

