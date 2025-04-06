Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 152.58 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 158 ($2.04), with a volume of 6417631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172 ($2.22).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 560 ($7.22) to GBX 510 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 194.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 273.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £200.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a dividend yield of 7.12%. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

Impax Asset Management was founded in 1998 and has been a pioneer in the development of investing in the transition to a more sustainable global economy. We are one of the largest investment managers dedicated to investing in sustainable markets globally.

We believe that capital markets will be shaped profoundly by global sustainability challenges, including climate change, pollution and essential investments in human capital, infrastructure and resource efficiency.

