Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX) Shares Down 9.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Free Report) traded down 9.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.54. 8,385,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,919% from the average session volume of 277,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Inflection Point Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94.

Inflection Point Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.