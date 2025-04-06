Insider Buying: Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ) Insider Buys £2,699.52 in Stock

Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report) insider Carol Thompson purchased 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £2,699.52 ($3,481.01).

Nexteq Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LON:NXQ opened at GBX 61 ($0.79) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £46.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73.36. Nexteq plc has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 155 ($2.00).

Nexteq Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from Nexteq’s previous dividend of $3.30. Nexteq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

About Nexteq

Nexteq (AIM: NXQ) (formerly Quixant plc) is a leading technology partner to major global industrial equipment manufacturers. The Group’s specialist outsourced solutions serve a range of selected end markets through its two divisions, Quixant and Densitron, enabling its customers to innovate where it matters most.

Nexteq consists of two distinct divisions, Quixant and Densitron, each with dedicated sales, account management and product innovation teams.

