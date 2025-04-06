Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CEO Sells $544,479.00 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $544,479.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,612,556.08. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Austin Chandler Willis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,450 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.14, for a total transaction of $704,283.00.

NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $135.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.11. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $235.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.56%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 173.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

