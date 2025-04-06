International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in International Business Machines by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $227.31 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $162.62 and a 52 week high of $266.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.54. The company has a market cap of $210.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.13.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

