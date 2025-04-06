International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $33,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in International Business Machines by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $227.31 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $162.62 and a 12-month high of $266.45. The stock has a market cap of $210.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.54.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.13.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

