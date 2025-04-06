Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $33,111.00 and last traded at $33,866.00, with a volume of 170283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34,883.00.

Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39,655.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39,805.53.

Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Company Profile

Over $40 billion of Asset Under Management in our range of expertly engineered ETFs, including some of the lowest cost products in Europe for gaining exposure to equity, fixed income and commodity markets. Often first to market; always striving to offer more.

