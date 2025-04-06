iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $65.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.76.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

