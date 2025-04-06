iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Ruggaard & Associates LLC

Ruggaard & Associates LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Ruggaard & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ruggaard & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 6.0 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $507.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $585.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

