iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $84.90 and last traded at $85.05, with a volume of 343611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.77.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 5.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.3667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,862,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,848,000 after buying an additional 219,149 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

