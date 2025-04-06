iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $84.90 and last traded at $85.05, with a volume of 343611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.77.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 5.7 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.95.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.3667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Why Analysts See Double-Digit Upside in CAVA Stock
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.