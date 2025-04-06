iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $67.65 and last traded at $67.68, with a volume of 17685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.22.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 6.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $568.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.19.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.4353 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMCV. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

