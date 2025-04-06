iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $67.65 and last traded at $67.68, with a volume of 17685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.22.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 6.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $568.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.19.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.4353 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
