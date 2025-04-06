iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,836,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,658,000 after purchasing an additional 379,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 6.1 %

IQLT opened at $36.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.33.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

