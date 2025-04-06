iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Forum Private Client Group LLC

Forum Private Client Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $729,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,960,000 after purchasing an additional 894,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $76.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $96.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

